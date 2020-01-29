You are here

Money FM podcast: Operation Broken Wing

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM

WDA_BrokenWing.jpg
(Left to right) Claressa Monteiro, MONEY FM 89.3 Presenter, Moses James, co-founder of Innervate Fitness, Daryl Tan, registered social worker at the Singapore Children's Society, Lionel Choong, co-founder of Innervate Fitness.

Workday Afternoon: Operation Broken Wing

14:40 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Lionel Choong and Moses James, co-founders of Innervate Fitness and Daryl Tan, registered social worker at the Singapore Children's Society. Learn how Operation Broken Wing has helped improve the lives of marginalised youth through fitness and how the Singapore Children's Society benefits from being involved in the program.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

