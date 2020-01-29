Money FM podcast: Operation Broken Wing

(Left to right) Claressa Monteiro, MONEY FM 89.3 Presenter, Moses James, co-founder of Innervate Fitness, Daryl Tan, registered social worker at the Singapore Children's Society, Lionel Choong, co-founder of Innervate Fitness.

Workday Afternoon: Operation Broken Wing

14:40 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Lionel Choong and Moses James, co-founders of Innervate Fitness and Daryl Tan, registered social worker at the Singapore Children's Society. Learn how Operation Broken Wing has helped improve the lives of marginalised youth through fitness and how the Singapore Children's Society benefits from being involved in the program.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt