Money FM podcast: Operation Broken Wing
Workday Afternoon: Operation Broken Wing
14:40 min
Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Lionel Choong and Moses James, co-founders of Innervate Fitness and Daryl Tan, registered social worker at the Singapore Children's Society. Learn how Operation Broken Wing has helped improve the lives of marginalised youth through fitness and how the Singapore Children's Society benefits from being involved in the program.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
