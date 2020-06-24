You are here

Money FM podcast: Signs of a sinister headache

Wed, Jun 24, 2020

Workday Afternoon with Claressa Monteiro

Synopsis: On Health Suites, host Claressa Monteiro speaks to Dr Lin Xuling, a consultant neuro-oncologist and programme director for Brain Tumour Programme at the National Neuroscience Institute. She shares some signs of a serious headache and how brain tumours can be treated.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

