Money FM podcast: Solving world thirst with WateROAM

Workday Afternoon: Solving world thirst with WateROAM

12:12 min

Synopsis: Lim Chong Tee, co-founder of WateROAM speaks to us on the company’s ongoing journey to realising their vision of a world without thirst and the challenges that they have faced along the way.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

