Money FM podcast: Solving world thirst with WateROAM
Workday Afternoon: Solving world thirst with WateROAM
12:12 min
Synopsis: Lim Chong Tee, co-founder of WateROAM speaks to us on the company’s ongoing journey to realising their vision of a world without thirst and the challenges that they have faced along the way.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
