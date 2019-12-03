You are here

Money FM podcast: Solving world thirst with WateROAM

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Workday Afternoon: Solving world thirst with WateROAM

Synopsis: Lim Chong Tee, co-founder of WateROAM speaks to us on the company’s ongoing journey to realising their vision of a world without thirst and the challenges that they have faced along the way.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

