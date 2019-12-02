You are here

Money FM podcast: Sustainability is critical to how we do business

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

The Breakfast Huddle: How sustainability is critical to our future way of doing business

16:53 min

Synopsis: SecondMuse is an innovation agency that tackles complex problems - including how to address climate change. Last week, alongside the Circulate Initiative, they launched the Plastics Data Challenge, aiming to reduce plastic pollution in the world’s oceans. Matteo Chiampo, technical director at SecondMuse shares more on this and how sustainability is critical to our future way of doing business.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

