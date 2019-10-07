You are here

Money FM podcast: Swapping, not shopping - Making fashion sustainable

Mon, Oct 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

The Breakfast Huddle: Swapping, not shopping - Making fashion sustainable

15:13 min

Synopsis: The textile and fashion industry is the second largest polluting industry globally. Priyanka Shahra, Founder and CEO of Swapaholic shares more about the environmental impacts of swapping not shopping, Swapaholic's business model and how they maintain the quality of clothes at their events. 

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

