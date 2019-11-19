You are here

Money FM podcast: Tan Chuan Jin on mental health in Singapore

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Workday Afternoon: In conversation with Tan Chuan Jin on mental health in Singapore

18:55 min

Synopsis: Tan Chuan Jin, Speaker of Parliament shares with us his views on mental health in Singapore and why the broader support of companies and society is critical to a person's road to recovery. 

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

 

