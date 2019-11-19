You are here
Money FM podcast: Tan Chuan Jin on mental health in Singapore
Workday Afternoon: In conversation with Tan Chuan Jin on mental health in Singapore
18:55 min
Synopsis: Tan Chuan Jin, Speaker of Parliament shares with us his views on mental health in Singapore and why the broader support of companies and society is critical to a person's road to recovery.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
