Money FM podcast: Tan Chuan Jin on mental health in Singapore

Workday Afternoon: In conversation with Tan Chuan Jin on mental health in Singapore

18:55 min

Synopsis: Tan Chuan Jin, Speaker of Parliament shares with us his views on mental health in Singapore and why the broader support of companies and society is critical to a person's road to recovery.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

