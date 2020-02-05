You are here

Money FM podcast: The NUS Bizad Charity Run

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Workday Afternoon: The Soul of Business: The NUS Bizad Charity Run

15:14 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks with Chua Hung Meng, vice-president of NUS Business School Alumni Association and Kavin Seow, senior director, Elderly Group, TOUCH Community Services. Find out how the NUS Bizad Charity Run raises funds to benefit those less privileged within both the student community and the elderly in society.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

