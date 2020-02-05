You are here
Money FM podcast: The NUS Bizad Charity Run
Workday Afternoon: The Soul of Business: The NUS Bizad Charity Run
15:14 min
Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks with Chua Hung Meng, vice-president of NUS Business School Alumni Association and Kavin Seow, senior director, Elderly Group, TOUCH Community Services. Find out how the NUS Bizad Charity Run raises funds to benefit those less privileged within both the student community and the elderly in society.
