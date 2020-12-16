You are here

Home > Life & Culture

More than 300 religious leaders urge ban on 'conversion therapy'

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 11:20 PM

[LONDON] More than 300 religious leaders from 35 countries on Wednesday called for a ban on "conversion therapies" which attempt to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity.

The call for an end to the practice, often done in the name of a religious faith, was issued in a statement by the British Ozanne Foundation before a London conference.

Among the signatories were representatives of the Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and Sikh faiths, including Nobel Peace Prize winner and retired archbishop Desmond Tutu.

"We call for all attempts to change, suppress or erase a person's sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression - commonly known as 'conversion therapy' - to end, and for these harmful practices to be banned," they said.

The practice is sometimes referred to as "reparative therapy" but experts widely regard it as pseudo-scientific, ineffective and dangerous.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It has drawn particular attention in the United States, where it has affected hundreds of thousands of individuals.

But a report published by the New York-based LGBT advocacy group OutRight Action International has said it exists "nearly everywhere in the world".

Brazil, Ecuador, Malta, Taiwan, Switzerland as well as parts of Australia, Canada and the United States have banned conversion therapy.

Other countries also have local bans or mental health policies that prohibit the practice. The UK and Ireland are preparing national bans.

The London conference is funded by the UK's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has regularly promised to ban conversion therapy, calling it "absolutely abhorrent".

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Doha wins vote to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh gets 2034 rights

Singapore's hawker culture added to Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage

Tom Cruise erupts at 'Mission: Impossible' crew over Covid-19 breach

Keppel Corp steps up philanthropic initiatives amid pandemic

Citi raises nearly S$400,000 for ChildAid

Mardan's back at Masters course after 14 years

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 11:09 PM
Government & Economy

US retail sales tumble in sign economic rebound is sputtering

[WASHINGTON] US retail sales dropped by more than forecast in November and the prior month was revised to a decline...

Dec 16, 2020 10:59 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq open slightly higher on stimulus bets

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high...

Dec 16, 2020 10:54 PM
Life & Culture

Doha wins vote to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh gets 2034 rights

[DUBAI] Doha beat Riyadh to clinch the hosting rights for the 2030 Asian Games at the general assembly of the...

Dec 16, 2020 10:50 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin above US$20,000 for first time

[LONDON] Leading virtual currency bitcoin on Wednesday traded above US$20,000 for the first time following a...

Dec 16, 2020 10:25 PM
Life & Culture

Singapore's hawker culture added to Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage

[SINGAPORE] Hawker culture in Singapore has been officially added to the Unesco Representative List of the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Keong Hong Holdings has new substantial shareholder

Singapore's hawker culture added to Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.6%

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for