You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Music’s most powerful executive hospitalised for coronavirus

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 2:46 PM

AB_Lucian Grainge_160320.jpg
Lucian Grainge, chief executive officer of Universal Music Group Inc, has been hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a person familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Lucian Grainge, chief executive officer of Universal Music Group, has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mr Grainge, 60, is receiving care at UCLA Medical Center, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the situation hasn't been publicly disclosed.

Variety previously reported on Mr Grainge's diagnosis and noted that Apple Inc head Tim Cook, Apple services chief Eddy Cue and music executive Irving Azoff attended the Universal Music CEO's 60th birthday party two weeks ago.

A representative for Universal Music didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Apple declined to comment.

Mr Grainge, considered the most powerful record-industry boss, is among the latest to join a list of well-known figures who have been infected. BT Group chief executive officer Philip Jansen reported testing positive last week, as did Tom Hanks, the Oscar-winning actor, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, who is married to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

SEE ALSO

Stirring sermons about coronavirus, in empty cathedrals

The music executive joined Universal more than 30 years ago and has been chairman and CEO since 2011.

Universal's parent company, Vivendi, is in the early stages of planning an initial public offering for the music business.

Universal has benefited from a music-industry resurgence, fueled by the growth of streaming. It also has churned out hits from Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

BLOOMBERG

Life & Culture

Stirring sermons about coronavirus, in empty cathedrals

Olympics: IOC's Tokyo Games chief faces mandatory quarantine in Australia

NYC mayor orders restaurants, bars, theatres to shut as coronavirus spreads

US CDC recommendation suggests lengthy sports shut-down

Keppel Volunteers join hands with ECDA to care for the community

Last call for beauty and books at New York Public Library

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 02:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Commonwealth Bank of Australia says will admit to allegations in lawsuits by regulator

[BENGALURU] Australia's Commonwealth Bank said on Monday it will not contest two lawsuits by the country's corporate...

Mar 16, 2020 02:29 PM
Life & Culture

Stirring sermons about coronavirus, in empty cathedrals

[NEW YORK] At 11:15 on Sunday morning, the Rev Kristin Kaulbach Miles, a priest at Trinity Church Wall Street,...

Mar 16, 2020 02:22 PM
Banking & Finance

US dollar slips after Fed rate cut, Bank of Japan doesn't stop yen ascent

[TOKYO] The US dollar fell against a broad range of currencies on Monday after the US Federal Reserve made another...

Mar 16, 2020 02:10 PM
Life & Culture

Olympics: IOC's Tokyo Games chief faces mandatory quarantine in Australia

[MELBOURNE] John Coates, the International Olympic Committee's point man for the Tokyo Games, faces mandatory self-...

Mar 16, 2020 02:07 PM
Consumer

Impossible Foods raises about US$500m in new funding

[SAN FRANCISCO] Plant-based meat company Impossible Foods said on Monday it raised about US$500 million in its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.