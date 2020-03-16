Music’s most powerful executive hospitalised for coronavirus

Lucian Grainge, chief executive officer of Universal Music Group Inc, has been hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mr Grainge, 60, is receiving care at UCLA Medical Center, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the situation hasn't been publicly disclosed.

Variety previously reported on Mr Grainge's diagnosis and noted that Apple Inc head Tim Cook, Apple services chief Eddy Cue and music executive Irving Azoff attended the Universal Music CEO's 60th birthday party two weeks ago.

A representative for Universal Music didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Apple declined to comment.

Mr Grainge, considered the most powerful record-industry boss, is among the latest to join a list of well-known figures who have been infected. BT Group chief executive officer Philip Jansen reported testing positive last week, as did Tom Hanks, the Oscar-winning actor, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, who is married to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The music executive joined Universal more than 30 years ago and has been chairman and CEO since 2011.

Universal's parent company, Vivendi, is in the early stages of planning an initial public offering for the music business.

Universal has benefited from a music-industry resurgence, fueled by the growth of streaming. It also has churned out hits from Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

