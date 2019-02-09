You are here
My life in theatre
The most exciting development I've witnessed in recent years is the way in which global boundaries in the arts are rapidly vanishing.
I REMEMBER the moment I fell in love with theatre. I was a university student in America in 1970, and the Royal Shakespeare Company brought director Peter Brook's production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream to New York. It was a revolutionary production - the play was set within an
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg