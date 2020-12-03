You are here

NBA says 48 players test positive for Covid-19

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 10:47 AM

[LOS ANGELES] The NBA announced Wednesday that 48 players have tested positive for the coronavirus, a dramatic increase over the zero positive tests reported during last season's quarantine bubble in Florida.

The league said the positive tests are the result of 546 tests carried out...

