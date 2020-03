The NBA will suspend play starting on Thursday after a Utah Jazz player preliminarily tested positive for Covid-19, the league said on Wednesday.

The test result was reported shortly before Utah's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City was to begin, and that game was abruptly postponed.

The league said the affected player was not at the arena.

AFP