You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Neon streetwear goes sustainable for Tommy Hilfiger's London show

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200218_PQTOMMY18_4036249.jpg
F1 driver Lewis Hamilton (centre) with British model Naomi Campbell (on his right) presenting creations by Tommy Hilfiger during London Fashion Week at London's Tate Modern.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

London

NEON leisure wear with high-topped trainers and glowing yellow laces opened American designer Tommy Hilfiger's latest show on Sunday, a collaboration with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and singer H E R that put sustainability at the fore.

Hilfiger took over London's Tate Modern, the former riverside power station that is now a contemporary gallery, to present the street style-inspired collection of unisex designs plus his more formal Hilfiger clothes for men and women.

The show, which featured supermodels Naomi Campbell, Erin O'Connor and Jodie Kidd, as well as models of diverse shapes and sizes, and accompanied by a live band that rapped, sang and played a steelpan, was underpinned by environmental sustainability, said Hilfiger.

"As a company, it's a priority for us to become sustainable, so we're working very, very hard every single day to become more and more sustainable," the designer said in an interview before the show.

SEE ALSO

Victoria Beckham's gentle rebellion

Also speaking ahead of the show, Hamilton said he hoped other luxury brands would follow Hilfiger's lead and improve their sustainability profile.

"In the fashion industry, I think there's a lot of work that can be done with all these brands. I want us to kind of, create a ripple effect," Hamilton told Reuters.

Hilfiger's collaboration with Hamilton is in its fourth season. Hilfiger said teaming up with Grammy Award-winning US R&B artist H E R for the latest collection helped them push boundaries. Among the creations were oversized items emblazoned with the words "unity" and "loyalty".

As for his Spring 2020 collection for men and women, Hilfiger described it as mixing a rock vibe with East Coast prep. Navy and white designs featured fragments of the US flag, alongside oversize duffel bags and quirky jewellery.

The show was a "see now, buy now" event - a trend in the fashion industry that sees labels make outfits displayed in catwalk shows available to consumers to purchase immediately.

The Hilfiger brand, owned by fashion giant PVH Corp, is one of the best-known names in the US apparel business, with over 1,600 retail outlets in the Americas, Europe and Asia. REUTERS

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Mark Powell and his cycle of Tinder dates

Victoria Beckham's gentle rebellion

OCBC sends food and drinks to show appreciation to healthcare workers

Neon streetwear goes sustainable for Tommy Hilfiger's London show

Victoria Beckham's 'gentle rebellion' at London Fashion Week

God save the pub: Britons rally to rescue local watering holes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 12:18 AM
Energy & Commodities

Extreme weather to overload urban power grids, study shows

[PARIS] Extreme hot spells made increasingly likely by climate change could overload urban power grids and cause...

Feb 18, 2020 12:15 AM
Consumer

Scotch whisky facing £100m losses on US tariffs: industry body

[EDINBURGH] Scotland's whisky industry is facing a £100 million (S$180.7 million) fall in exports as a 25-per cent...

Feb 18, 2020 12:02 AM
Garage

Trax acquires Paris-based startup Qopius

TRAX, a computer vision tech and in-store analytics firm backed by GIC, has bought Paris-based startup Qopius for an...

Feb 17, 2020 11:42 PM
Government & Economy

Indian FM defends citizenship law as he promotes EU ties

[Brussels] India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday defended his country's controversial new...

Feb 17, 2020 11:10 PM
Technology

Facebook warns of risks to innovation, freedom of expression ahead of EU rules

[BRUSSELS] Facebook warned of threats to innovation and freedom of expression on Monday, ahead of the release of a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly