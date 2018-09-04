You are here

Home > Life & Culture

New Yorker drops Steve Bannon from festival lineup after outcry

Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 9:58 AM

BP_Steve Bannon_040918_45.jpg
An annual festival organised by the prestigious New Yorker magazine has disinvited a headlining guest, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, after numerous panellists announced they would drop out if he remained.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] An annual festival organised by the prestigious New Yorker magazine has disinvited a headlining guest, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, after numerous panellists announced they would drop out if he remained.

The magazine's editor-in-chief David Remnick, who would have interviewed the architect of President Donald Trump's nationalist-populist campaign, announced the reversal on Twitter on Monday just hours after the lineup was made public and sparked a major backlash.

"I don't want well-meaning readers and staff members to think that I've ignored their concerns," wrote Mr Remnick. "I've thought this through and talked to colleagues - and I've re-considered. I've changed my mind."

He added that the magazine had interviewed Mr Bannon before and would do so again if the opportunity arose "in a more traditionally journalistic setting" rather than on stage.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Remnick's decision came after several panellists said they would not share a platform with Mr Bannon, whose influence was seen as having driven Mr Trump's travel ban on majority Muslim countries and his reaction to the killing of a protester by a white supremacist in Charlottesville, Virginia last year.

"If Steve Bannon is at the New Yorker festival I am out," wrote comedian and Hollywood producer Judd Apatow. "I will not take part in an event that normalises hate."

"Bannon? And me? On the same programme? Could never happen," added actor Jim Carrey. John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt and Bo Burnham were also among those who had threatened a boycott.

Since leaving the White House last year, Mr Bannon has continued to champion right-wing causes, including supporting British anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson, who was freed from prison last month after winning a legal challenge over contempt charges.

He has also announced plans to set up a foundation in Europe called "The Movement" to spark a populist right-wing revolt.

The New Yorker Festival's 19th edition will take place from Oct 5-7 and will include anti-gun activist David Hogg, actress Emily Blunt and writers Haruki Murakami and Zadie Smith.

AFP

Life & Culture

Tennis stars earn their keep at top hotels

It's all about fun for Deloitte

Crazy Rich Asians keeps getting richer

Al Pacino to hit Paris stage in October

Abu Dhabi postpones unveiling of US$450m da Vinci painting

UAE announces first astronauts to go to space

Editor's Choice

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BT_20180904_CCQINGJIAN4_3550684.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Real Estate

Qingjian to build more than 1,200 homes on Shunfu Ville site

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

Sep 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HRnetGroup, Cache Logistics Trust, China Everbright, OUELH

Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare served court documents by former executive director

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening