New Zealand rugby world champion returns to Kallang

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A RUGBY World Cup winner with New Zealand in 2011, former All Blacks half-back and fly-half Piri Weepu predicts a great spectacle and healthy crowds at the upcoming HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens.
In Singapore recently to promote the April 13-14 tournament, which will be
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg