You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Notre Dame will not host Christmas Mass, a first in more than 200 years

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 10:35 PM

doc78j3guem07n80bz4bak_doc78ig6geq0rqgeue1p8e.jpg
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will not hold Christmas services this week for the first time in over two centuries, as workers continue to shore up the fragile building after a devastating fire in April.
EPA

[PARIS] Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will not hold Christmas services this week for the first time in over two centuries, as workers continue to shore up the fragile building after a devastating fire.

The 850-year-old cathedral has been closed to the public since a blaze tore through the structure in April, destroying a latticework of ancient timbers in its roof, sending the spire crashing down and spreading tons of toxic dust around Paris.

Records show that Christmas Masses have been celebrated at Notre Dame every year since at least 1803, after the cathedral was handed back to the Roman Catholic Church after the French Revolution, according to André Finot, a spokesman for the cathedral.

Mr Finot said that the cathedral's rector would instead hold this year's Christmas service at the Église St.-Germain l'Auxerrois, a church near the Louvre where Notre Dame's religious services have been relocated since the fire.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's very hard for everyone; it's yet another blow," Finot said by telephone Monday.

SEE ALSO

Fire-damaged rooster from Notre-Dame's spire goes on display

President Emmanuel Macron of France vowed after the fire that Notre Dame would be rebuilt in five years, a tight deadline that authorities are sticking to so far.

Jean-Louis Georgelin, an army general nominated by Macron to lead the task force in charge of reconstruction, promised this month that a religious service would be held inside Notre Dame on April 16, 2024, exactly five years after the fire, to "celebrate the work that will have been done."

Recovery efforts continue at the cathedral, which was added in October to the 2020 World Monuments Watch, a biennial list of cultural heritage sites that are in urgent need of conservation.

Authorities caution that Notre Dame is in an extremely precarious state and in need of constant monitoring to ensure parts of it do not collapse. The vault is still punctured by gaping holes, and the flying buttresses are propped up by giant wooden blocks.

But the most urgent threat to Notre Dame is thousands of scaffolding tubes - remnants of renovation work from before the fire - that were welded together by the blaze, creating a mass of twisted metal of roughly 250 tons that is weighing down on the structure.

Workers are currently erecting a 200-foot crane that will loom above the cathedral to help finalise the operations needed to stabilise that welded scaffolding.

New scaffolding is also being assembled. Workers will then use that perch to carefully cut the welded tubes and remove them one by one. Those operations are scheduled to start in February.

"The workers are very motivated," said Mr Finot, the cathedral spokesman. "Everyone is working relentlessly. They are really putting their heart into it."

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. Investigators are focusing on the possibility of a short circuit in the electrified bells of the spire or in the elevators that had been set up on the old scaffolding. They are also considering cigarette butts, which were found on the scaffolding, apparently left by workers.

NYTimes

Life & Culture

Not so much a dog's life for Jordan's pampered pets

Elephants in Thailand 'broken' for lucrative animal tourism

Taiwan emerges as new market for LGBT+ surrogacy after gay marriage law

'Sensual obsessive' fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies

Over a dozen injured in southern Philippines bombings

The Nurturing Co raises S$200,000 in seed round

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 10:30 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL Investments New Zealand starts sales at 2 Auckland properties

CDL Investments New Zealand, the 66 per cent-owned subsidiary of City Developments that is listed in New Zealand,...

Dec 23, 2019 10:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Anchor Resources pushes back bond maturity, to raise new funds

ANCHOR Resources said on Monday that minority shareholder Gan Huai Shi, who holds S$1 million in par value of non-...

Dec 23, 2019 09:45 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Abe urges Hong Kong freedoms in Xi meeting

[BEIJING] Hong Kong should "continue to be free and open", Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Chinese...

Dec 23, 2019 09:32 PM
Companies & Markets

LHN successfully renews tenancy at 1557 Keppel Rd property

CATALIST-LISTED LHN Limited has successfully re-tendered for the tenancy at the 1557 Keppel Road property through an...

Dec 23, 2019 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly