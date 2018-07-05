You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Nuts may boost male fertility: study

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 12:27 AM

nuts.jpg
The results were consistent with sperm improvement observed in other studies that looked at diets rich in omega-3, antioxidants such as vitamin C and E, selenium and zinc, and folate. Nuts are rich in many of these nutrients.

[PARIS] Eating nuts "significantly" boosted the number and health of sperm in young men in a scientific trial, researchers said Wednesday.

The findings "support a beneficial role for chronic nut consumption in sperm quality," they said, but stressed the study participants were all healthy, apparently fertile men.

The potential benefits of nuts for men struggling with fertility have yet to be probed.

For the study, researchers recruited 119 men aged 18-35, who they divided into two groups.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

One group ate 60 grammes of almonds, hazelnuts, and walnuts daily on top of their usual "western-style" diet, while the second group got no nuts.

After 14 weeks, the nut group "had significant improvements in their sperm count, vitality, motility (movement) and morphology (shape)" - all associated with male fertility, said a statement.

"Moreover, the subjects in the nut group also showed a significant reduction in their levels of sperm DNA fragmentation, a parameter closely associated with male infertility."

The results were consistent with sperm improvement observed in other studies that looked at diets rich in omega-3, antioxidants such as vitamin C and E, selenium and zinc, and folate.

Nuts are rich in many of these nutrients.

The study results were presented at a meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology in Barcelona.

Does this mean that men hoping to conceive a child should add nuts to their diet?

"We can't yet say that," said study co-author Albert Salas-Huetos of the Rovira i Virgili University in Spain.

"But evidence is accumulating in the literature that healthy lifestyle changes such as following a healthy dietary pattern might help conception - and of course, nuts are a key component of a Mediterranean healthy diet."

AFP

Life & Culture

Egypt unearths ancient artefacts 'hidden' in WWII

Outcry as Japanese winemakers ordered to quit France

Ageing Japan: Akita prefecture may be glimpse of country's greying future

Fresh navy video shows Thai cave boys in "good health"

Fans win US$5m over ill-fated Bahamas festival

Testosterone pushes men to luxury brands: study

Editor's Choice

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

LZW_7367_edited.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Hong Leong Group bags Hillview Rise GLS site for S$460m

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economic growth to remain steady in 2018 despite rising trade friction: MAS chief Ravi Menon

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-ravi-040718.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon

nz-holland-040718.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Blocked in 2009, Horizon Towers launches again for collective sale with S$1.1b reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening