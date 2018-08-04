You are here
The magic of misheard lyrics
Mondegreens are deliciously funny, especially because they tend to be belted out with much gusto - as if they were legit all along
MY husband and father share a rare talent: the knack for mishearing (and royally mangling) lyrics.
Take, for example, the Swedish House Mafia song, which goes: "Don't you worry, don't you worry child / See heaven's got a plan for you". My husband has always thought it was: "Don't you
