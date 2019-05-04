You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Olympics-alternative organisation for Tokyo boxing 'not rocket science'

Sat, May 04, 2019 - 12:43 PM

lwx_Thomas Bach_040519_81.jpg
Olympic chief Thomas Bach believes an alternative organisation could run the boxing competition at next year's Tokyo Olympics if recognition is withdrawn from the sport's amateur governing body AIBA.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Olympic chief Thomas Bach believes an alternative organisation could run the boxing competition at next year's Tokyo Olympics if recognition is withdrawn from the sport's amateur governing body AIBA.

The participation of boxers at next year's Summer Games was cast into doubt last November after the IOC launched an inquiry into financial and governance issues at AIBA, which has been in turmoil for years.

"We want to have boxing as an Olympic sport and we want to have a boxing competition at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020," International Olympic Committee President (IOC) Mr Bach told the Australian Olympic Committee annual general meeting on Saturday.

"The question we are confronted with is, who will organise it? Will it be AIBA or will we have to find a different way?

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This depends on the results of an ongoing inquiry we have into AIBA which is looking at governance, finance, judging and refereeing - it is very, very serious."

Mr Bach expected the IOC inquiry to make its recommendations at an executive board meeting in Lausanne on May 22.

Boxing Australia director Johan Linde, who quizzed Mr Bach on the issue, told Reuters he thought it would be extremely difficult to organise the competition, especially qualification, in the 14 months before the Tokyo Games open.

Mr Bach, though, was sanguine about the prospect.

"We want to do this because boxing is important Olympic sport, it is a universal sport, so we want to have boxing on the programme," he said.

"If the cases arises we would have to make an effort to have it and to have the qualification process.

"Organising a sports event is not rocket science so I guess we will be able to manage it."

Mr Bach was also questioned about the imbalance between the three women's boxing events at the last two Olympics and the 10 gold medals up for grabs for the men.

"At a time when we still on speaking terms with AIBA, we had more or less agreed that we will have gender equality in the Olympic competition in Tokyo," he said.

"You can be assured that whoever organises the Olympic competition, we will insist on this principle of gender equality for boxing."

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Scientology cruise ship faces renewed quarantine at home port in Curacao after measles case

Not-so-lucky draws: Fake Singtel, StarHub staff scam 13 of S$30k

Organisers taken aback by demand for women's World Cup tickets

Thailand to crown its newlywed king in elaborate ceremonies

Advantage to Barcelona, Ajax in Champions League semis

Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?

Editor's Choice

BT_20190504_AGS44_3772276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

lwx_uob_040519_1.jpg
May 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

lwx_starhub_040519_13.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cyber security eats into StarHub's profit

Most Read

1 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
2 honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO
3 honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth
4 'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts
5 Firms paying dividends quarterly offer better returns: SGX data

Must Read

BT_20190504_PG1_BLURB_3771276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Brunch

Is Asia giving back enough?

BT_20190504_AGS44_3772276.jpg
May 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

lwx_uob_040519_1.jpg
May 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

May 4, 2019
Real Estate

Overseas commercial and industrial assets, data centres, student housing on radar of Singapore investors: CBRE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening