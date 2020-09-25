You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Olympics-Tokyo organisers outline steps for 'simplified' Games

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 8:35 PM

tl-olympics-a-250920.jpg
Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday proposed cutting back the number of staff at next year's Summer Games and shortening the opening period for training venues, as part of a plan to hold a streamlined event amid the pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday proposed cutting back the number of staff at next year's Summer Games and shortening the opening period for training venues, as part of a plan to hold a streamlined event amid the pandemic.

The Games, originally scheduled to start this summer, were postponed for a year by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government due to the novel coronavirus.

Since then, organisers and government officials have been looking at ways to cut costs, simplify the Games and safeguard athletes and spectators. Still, there has been lingering doubt about the viability of holding a large-scale, global event as the pandemic continues to rage.

New prime minister Yoshihide Suga sees tourism as key to reviving a badly damaged economy and has said he wants to hold the Olympics next year.

"We are already resolved to do this next year no matter what," Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori told reporters at a news conference following a two-day online meeting with International Olympic Committee officials.

SEE ALSO

Singapore and Japan launch travel lane for business professionals

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Mori, himself a former prime minister, said he had met with Mr Suga who had said making the Olympics a success was the government's top priority.

Mr Mori said the number of officials, staff and other people associated with the Games could be cut by 10-15 per cent. The main press centre operation could be scaled back by eight days, and welcome ceremonies for athletes also cancelled, he said.

Tokyo organisers also suggested a shorter opening period for training venues and scaling back staff for the torch relay.

However, there were no plans to cut the number of participating athletes, Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto told the briefing.

There would be no change to the number of days for the torch relay, the relay route or the number of relay runners, Mr Muto said.

The number of spectators has not yet been discussed, he said.

Organisers planned to report the amount of costs to be cut through the simplification measures in October, Mr Mori, the Tokyo 2020 president, said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Trump sued by niece Mary alleging family defrauded her

Rare Botticelli portrait could reach US$100m at auction

Dogs used to detect coronavirus in pilot project at Helsinki airport

Nobel winners to get 10m Swedish crowns as prize money increased

Auction house Phillips commissioning its own US$200,000 jewels

Former 'world's heaviest man' defeats coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 08:24 PM
Technology

Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in US$2b tax case: sources

[NEW DELHI] Vodafone Group has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government in a US$2 billion...

Sep 25, 2020 07:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Memiontec Holdings bags three contracts worth S$17.8m

CATALIST-LISTED water-treatment company Memiontec Holdings has bagged three new contracts worth about S$17.8 million...

Sep 25, 2020 07:34 PM
Companies & Markets

iFast Corp to launch private fund manager business in China by early 2021

MAINBOARD-LISTED financial-services firm iFast Corp expects to launch a private fund manager business in China by...

Sep 25, 2020 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

China Environment lapses referred to the authorities; SGX RegCo reprimands company, former executives

CHINA Environment and its former head honchos have been publicly reprimanded by the Singapore bourse regulator over...

Sep 25, 2020 07:12 PM
Technology

Google's search business targeted in looming US antitrust case

[WASHINGTON] Google's search engine, one of the most-profitable businesses in history, is about to face its biggest...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Novena Global Healthcare board distances itself from Loh cousins, sets up panel to probe 'forged' accounts

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong: Stocks finish week with another loss

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

Lim Oon Kuin faces second charge of abetting Hin Leong worker in forgery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.