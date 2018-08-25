You are here
THE FINISH LINE
One Championship breaks new ground in 2019
Martial arts giant will debut in Japan, South Korea and Vietnam; three big shows are pencilled in for Singapore
SINGAPORE-based martial arts organisation One Championship will finally break new ground in three major Asian markets - Japan, South Korea and Vietnam - in 2019.
The company, which bills itself as the largest global sports media property in Asia, will stage two 'live' events in Tokyo -
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg