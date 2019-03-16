One Championship's ready for a new era in Japan

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE One Championship juggernaut saunters into Japan in a fortnight's time, with the Singapore-based martial arts organisation making its long-awaited debut in the Land of the Rising Sun. The event, aptly named "A new Era", will take place on March 31 at the famous Ryogoku Kokugikan arena in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg