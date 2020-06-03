You are here

Opera returns to Vienna with hotel 'window concert'

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200603_NVCONCERT3Y8QS_4134260.jpg
Singers Monika Medek and the Camerata Carnutum orchestra (above) perform for the guests of Zeitgeist Hotel, which turned itself into a temporary outdoor concert hall last Saturday.
PHOTO: AFP

Singers Monika Medek (above) and the Camerata Carnutum orchestra perform for the guests of Zeitgeist Hotel, which turned itself into a temporary outdoor concert hall last Saturday.
Vienna

DESERTED by tourists, a hotel in Vienna gave itself a temporary one-night-only makeover, turning itself into an outdoor concert hall.

The guest bedrooms, which have stood empty during the coronavirus lockdown, were transformed into opera boxes for an evening, and the hotel...

