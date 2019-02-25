You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Oscars red carpet: old school glamour, loads of pink, stylish men

Mon, Feb 25, 2019 - 11:07 AM

doc7487r8gh94zgourvh31_doc7485j6qferr18wusxggy.jpg
Gemma Chan arrives for the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 24 February 2019. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking.
EPA

[HOLLYWOOD, United States] Hollywood's biggest stars strutted their stuff on the Oscars red carpet Sunday, and a few trends emerged: old school glamour, metallic gowns, lots of pink, trousers on the women... and one stunning gown on a man.

Here is a look at some of the top looks from Tinseltown's biggest night:

- Ready for their close-up -

The top nominees on Sunday night arrived on the red carpet looking fierce -- and ready to have their moment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Glenn Close, who has swept the prizes this awards season ahead of Sunday night, is looking to win her first Oscar for best actress for her devastating work in "The Wife."

For her possible moment in the sun, Close opted for a glittering gold long-sleeved Carolina Herrera gown and marching cape -- looking ready to claim the statuette.

"I always try to keep my expectations low," Close told E! television, revealing that her gown weighs 42 pounds (19 kilograms).

Regina King, a favorite to win the best supporting actress prize for her turn in "If Beale Street Could Talk," turned heads in a strapless white gown with delicate beading, a long train -- and a very high leg slit.

She told E! on the red carpet that she chose to wear Oscar de la Renta because her film represented the "fabric of America," as did the designer.

Lady Gaga, a double nominee for best actress and best original song for "A Star Is Born," oozed Hollywood glamour in a strapless black Alexander McQueen gown with elbow-length gloves, her hair swept up in an elegant twist.

- Pretty in pink -

Shades of pink were red hot on the red carpet.

"Crazy Rich Asians" star Gemma Chan stunned in a billowing sleeveless Valentino gown in a vibrant neon shade of pink with a high ruffled collar -- and pockets.

Angela Bassett ("Black Panther") slayed in a one-shouldered Reem Acra gown with a bold slit that hugged her curves, and finished the look with a jewel box of a clutch.

Grammy-winning country singer Kacey Musgraves, who is presenting an award on Sunday, and actresses Linda Cardellini ("Green Book") and Helen Mirren all went for oodles of romantic pink tulle.

Even home organizing guru Marie Kondo -- she who sparks joy for millions -- hit the red carpet in a joyful pink dress.

And "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa went for a pink tux. Yep, a pink tux, with black lapels.

- A hand for the men -

This awards season, Hollywood's leading men came into their own on the red carpet, turning heads with bold colors, floral prints and even in-your-face harnesses (we're looking at you, Timothee Chalamet).

Veteran director Spike Lee, nominated for the first time for best director and best picture for his race drama "BlacKkKlansman," rocked the purple once again, as he did at the Golden Globes and Baftas.

On his hands: brass knuckle rings spelling out LOVE and HATE.

Actor Stephan James, the star of "If Beale Street Could Talk," went for a three-piece red velvet Etro suit, while best supporting actor nominee Richard E. Grant ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" chose a burgundy dinner jacket with black lapels.

Actor-singer Billy Porter wowed the crowd with a Christian Siriano black velvet tuxedo gown. Yes, you read that right. Respect.

- Women wear the pants (suits) -

Of course, the red carpet featured its share of gorgeous princess gowns, but the women of Tinseltown also showed that they can rock a suit just as well as the men.

Best actress nominee Melissa McCarthy paired black trousers with a white blouse (plunging neckline, of course) featuring a regal floor-length white cape.

Awkwafina ("Crazy Rich Asians"), who will present an award, donned a sparkly pale purple pantsuit from DSquared, the blouse sealed with a floppy pussy bow.

Comedian Amy Poehler went for a classic black tux look as did young actress Elsie Fisher ("Eighth Grade").

AFP

Life & Culture

R Kelly has not posted bail, still jailed: lawyer

Saving lives and losses through Disaster Tech crowdsourcing

Nominations open for Brands for Good 2019

Why Michelle Wie always draws a big crowd

R&B crooner R. Kelly charged with sexually assaulting teenage girls

Time's Up CEO resigns after son accused of sexual misconduct

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

Most Read

1 Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe
2 'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war
3 OCBC signals caution as it pays lower dividend than peers
4 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
5 Tech-focused property startup Echo Base backed by Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang announced

Must Read

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

Feb 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Best World, Raffles Medical, Venture, Allied Tech, Chip Eng Seng

BP_ASIA_250219_45.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia cheered as Trump delays tariff deadline

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening