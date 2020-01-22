You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Pamela Anderson weds for fifth time to Hollywood mogul

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 7:17 AM

nz_pamela_220143.jpg
Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has tied the knot for a fifth time, to hairdresser-turned-Hollywood mogul Jon Peters.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has tied the knot for a fifth time, to hairdresser-turned-Hollywood mogul Jon Peters.

The actress and animal rights activist wed Batman producer Peters on Monday, more than three decades after the pair first dated.

"They were married yesterday in a private ceremony in Malibu. They love each other very much," a source connected to the couple told AFP.

Penning a lovestruck statement in the form of a poem after the nuptials, Anderson dubbed Peters "the original 'bad boy' of Hollywood."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"No one compares - I love him deeply like family," Anderson wrote to The Hollywood Reporter.

Canadian-born Anderson, 52, has previously been married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock. She twice wed professional poker player Rick Salomon.

More recently she dated French soccer star Adil Rami, with whom she lived in France.

Peters, 74, a former hair stylist, rose to Hollywood prominence after a high-profile romance with Barbra Streisand, going on to produce her 1976 version of A Star Is Born.

He subsequently oversaw the Tim Burton Batman films in the 1980s and 1990s, and brought another DC comic books icon back to the screen in 2006's Superman Returns.

He was co-chairman of Columbia Pictures for a stint in the 1990s.

Peters told THR: "There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but - for 35 years - I've only wanted Pamela."

Peters reportedly first met Anderson at the Playboy Mansion in the 1980s, and proposed to her shortly after.

But until recently the pair had grown apart - when asked about their relationship in an interview with THR in 2017, Peters said: "You'll have to do your research. I can't even remember anymore."

The wedding is also Peters' fifth time at the altar, with his most recent marriage ending in 2004.

"His life used to scare me. So much for a girl like me," wrote Anderson. "Now I've seen more of life and realise .. He's been there all along."

Anderson, a prolific social media user, has yet to mention the wedding on those platforms.

But on Monday she posted a series of black-and-white photo portraits on Instagram captioned with romance-themed quotes.

One read: "Love is in the air."

AFP

Life & Culture

British royal satire featuring 'modern Aunt Meghan' coming to HBO Max

Run for Hope back to raise funds for cancer research

Prada's private club offers an experience money can't buy

UK's Prince Harry warns photographers over paparazzi shots

Inside Prada’s pop-up private club

Money FM podcast: Making it work for dual-career couples

BREAKING

Jan 22, 2020 07:34 AM
Government & Economy

Lawyers for Huawei exec facing extradition to US attack fraud charges

[VANCOUVER] Lawyers for a Chinese telecoms executive seeking to avoid extradition to the US stepped up attacks...

Jan 22, 2020 07:13 AM
Transport

Airbus discusses supplying 8 planes to Sudan Airways: ministry

[KHARTOUM] Sudan said on Tuesday it was in talks with aviation giant Airbus over a deal to supply eight new planes...

Jan 22, 2020 07:11 AM
Transport

Boeing says 737 MAX return delayed until mid-2020

[NEW YORK] Boeing on Tuesday officially pushed back the timeframe for the 737 MAX to return to the skies, sending...

Jan 22, 2020 07:08 AM
Life & Culture

British royal satire featuring 'modern Aunt Meghan' coming to HBO Max

[LOS ANGELES] A British royal family satire featuring a cartoon Prince George and his "modern Aunt Meghan" is coming...

Jan 22, 2020 07:04 AM
Consumer

Netflix ramps up global subscribers, but sees slower growth ahead

[SAN FRANCISCO] Netflix said on Tuesday it added millions of new subscribers globally over the past quarter as it...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly