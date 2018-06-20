You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Paul McCartney turns 76 and teases possible new album, Egypt Station

Wed, Jun 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

PAUL McCartney on Monday teased news of Egypt Station - presumed to be the title of his next album - as the former Beatle celebrated his 76th birthday.

The rock legend on social media released a video of the Pyramids and palm trees swaying in the wind on a sand-coloured background set to snippet of ambient music mixed with vehicular traffic.

McCartney and his label did not provide further details but speculation immediately grew that he was ready with his next album, which would be his first of new material since 2013.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While McCartney is more known for an interest in India than Egypt, a 1999 painting by the musician and artist was entitled Egypt Station and depicted sunflowers and animals under a blue sky.

McCartney, who toyed with retirement following the end of The Beatles more than 40 years ago, has shown a burst of energy as a septuagenarian and toured the world for much of 2016 and 2017.

In an online fan forum during the latest winter holidays, McCartney said he was putting "finishing touches" on a new album that would likely come out in 2018.

He earlier revealed that he was working on music with Greg Kurstin, the in-demand Los Angeles producer best known for co-writing Adele's mega-ballad Hello.

Despite his stamina, McCartney told Rolling Stone magazine two years ago that it would be "unimaginable - and unseemly" to keep performing when he is 80.

The now 76-year-old has also said that he has stopped drinking before concerts so as not to forget his lyrics, instead waiting until after the show to imbibe. AFP

Life & Culture

Ernst & Young employees cook up a storm to raise funds for SPD

Friendly Russians revel in influx of visiting fans

Oprah Winfrey is now one of the world's 500 richest people

Russians, foreigners seek love at World Cup

Russians, foreigners seek love at World Cup

Chinese parents-to-be seek more fertile ground abroad

Editor's Choice

Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

BT_20180620_KRBOAT200U8Q_3475263.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Real Estate

Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Stock market remains in correction mode
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion

BT_20180620_TUASPRING_3475189.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in search of S$200m rescue financing

Jun 20, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs still upbeat about rest of the year, but trade tensions weigh on sentiment

BT_20180620_SKYLINE_3475255.jpg
Jun 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore relinquishes top spot in digital-competitiveness ranking

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening