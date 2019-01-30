You are here

Home > Life & Culture

PODCAST: Beef up your knowledge of wine for the festive Chinese New Year period

Wed, Jan 30, 2019 - 11:37 AM

yq-c1-08122018.jpg

Money Hacks Ep 23: How to start a wine collection and invest in it (10 min)

Synopsis: In this podcast series, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial and investment scene.

This episode above is aimed at wine collecting and investment. How to pick wines on sale, go for tasting events at supermarkets. Which are the "off vintages" you should go for, as they cost less up front than premium vintages, and also appreciate at a rapid rate?

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Money Hacks Ep 24: 5-step approach to wine collection, investment and enjoyment with local food (12:45 min)

In this episode, learn to pair wine with local food. Try chardonnay with mee pok and merlot with prata or briyani.

Money Hacks Ep 31: Using ST Wine to know more about wine investment and enjoyment (10:31 min)

Wine consultant Roderic Proniewski - who runs Asia Wine Network - speaks about investing in wine.
 
If you have little knowledge of wine, find out why ST Wine is a great way to dip one's toes in the worlds of both wine investment and enjoyment.

Money Hacks Ep 32: Wine education for F&B trade professionals and enthusiasts (10:50 min)

In an advanced economy like Singapore's, food and beverage employees who have certification can raise their own professional values. Can SkillsFuture offset the costs of such courses like the French Wine Scholar and Certified Specialist Of Wine programmes? 

Veteran wine educator and international wine judge Lim Hwee Peng explains how enthusiasts who have business dealings here and in growing markets like China will find wine education beneficial.

All episodes produced by: Ernest Luis and Christopher Lim

Like, subscribe and rate our Money Hacks podcast on:
Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGN 
iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXe
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeGd
 
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
 
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

Life & Culture

PODCAST: Plan your CNY getaway with our tips for maximising air miles and stretching your dollar

Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66

Despite dead bugs and trash, workers are glad to be back

UBS, CampVision join hands again to help underprivileged youths

New study on pain and sleep deprivation has implications for hospitals

Russian chess grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik retires

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk _300119_6.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

How to fund rising fiscal spending?

ST_20180822_DUMEX_4226373.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Real Estate

Pop-up luxury resort next on agenda of Christina Ong's Como

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Can MAS equity grant lift market malaise?

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
4 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
5 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

Must Read

SL_hsk _300119_6.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

How to fund rising fiscal spending?

SL_sk _300119_7.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery reviewing crypto plans as Bizkey deal expires

SL_SGX_181218_3.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OUE Lippo Healthcare, OUE H-Trust, Cromwell E-Reit, Thomson Medical Group

income.png
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

NTUC Income names Andrew Yeo as new CEO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening