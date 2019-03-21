You are here
PODCAST: Health Check Season 1: Can coffee or tea increase your risk of cancer?
10:01 mins
Synopsis: In this podcast series, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living, debunks the myths, and examines the impact of national policies with expert guests.
Dr Wong Seng Weng - medical director and consultant medical oncologist at The Cancer Centre - answers the following questions.
Can drinking coffee increase the risk of getting cancer? What's a safe amount of coffee to drink daily? Four cups? Or is that considered too many?
To help prevent an increased risk of oesophageal cancer, how long should you let that piping hot beverage cool before you drink it?
Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Subscribe, like and rate Health Check on:
Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGY
iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLN
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg