You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Pope's Good Friday service focuses on sex trafficked girls

Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 7:24 AM

lwx_pope_190419_18.jpg
As he prepares to lead the world's 1.2 billion Catholics in the countdown to Easter Sunday, the pope chose Ms Bonetti to write meditations for the 14 "stations of the cross" which commemorate the last hours of Jesus's life.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] The suffering of children sold for their organs and young African girls prostituted on Rome's streets will dominate Pope Francis' Good Friday service, led by an Italian nun who has devoted her life to helping sex trafficking victims.

Sister Eugenia Bonetti has won multiple awards for her work with trafficked women and children in Italy, Nigeria and Benin since the 1990s, providing legal services, repatriation and shelter to some of an estimated 40 million trapped in slavery.

"Let us think of all those children...bought and sold by human traffickers for organ harvesting, used and abused on our streets by many, including Christians, who have lost the sense of their own and others' sacredness," she will tell the crowds.

"Like the young girl with a slim body we met one evening in Rome while men in luxury cars lined up to exploit her. She might have been the age of their own children."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Church has set its sights on human trafficking in recent years, with Pope Francis branding forcing women into prostitution a "crime against humanity" and urging Catholics to "open their eyes" to victims.

As he prepares to lead the world's 1.2 billion Catholics in the countdown to Easter Sunday, the pope chose Ms Bonetti to write meditations for the 14 "stations of the cross" which commemorate the last hours of Jesus's life.

The prayers will call on Catholics to alleviate the suffering of the poor, homeless, jobless, undocumented migrants and those stuck in transit camps, on boats denied entry to safe ports or shipwrecked in the Mediterranean.

Ms Bonetti will describe how she walked the streets of Rome looking for a young woman recently arrived in Italy, where many African migrants wash up, hoping for a fresh start only to be snared in prostitution.

"In the darkness, I caught sight of her curled up and half asleep at the edge of the street. When she heard me calling, she awoke and said she couldn't go on," Ms Bonetti will say.

"'I can't take it any more', she kept repeating. I thought of her mother. If she knew what had happened to her daughter, she would burst into tears."

THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION

Life & Culture

Islamic State claims its first Congo attack

Ocean-clogging microplastics also pollute the air, study finds

All is ephemeral - even Notre Dame

Why Avengers: Endgame is a really big deal

Prada woos China with Shanghai catwalk in Milan fashion week

Diver who helped Thai cave rescues is himself rescued in Tennessee

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 CWT parent defaults on loan
4 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

Must Read

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGPENNYNEWC029_3758905.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

A recap of trial so far; court case to resume on April 22

BT_20190419_STHENG19_3758521.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng to Singapore firms: Be innovative, tech-savvy but leave no one behind

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening