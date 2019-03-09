You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Premier League to probe Man City over finances

Sat, Mar 09, 2019 - 6:59 AM

BP_Manchester City_090319_33.jpg
The Premier League has launched an investigation into the reports surrounding Manchester City's alleged financial misconduct.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The Premier League has launched an investigation into the reports surrounding Manchester City's alleged financial misconduct.

Uefa, European football's governing body, said on Thursday it is looking into "several alleged violations" concerning Financial Fair Play at City.

That probe came after German magazine Der Spiegel, using material purportedly obtained from the whistleblowing outlet Football Leaks, alleged in November that City had set up sponsorship deals to circumvent regulations limiting how much money owners can put into a club.

A ban from Uefa competitions, including the Champions League, is a potential punishment if City are found guilty of FFP breaches.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

City claim the allegations are "entirely false", but the Premier League have decided to open their own investigation of the English champions' financial matters.

As well as the issues under the Uefa microscope, the Premier League will also focus on City's academy player recruitment and third-party ownership.

"The Premier League has previously contacted Manchester City to request information regarding recent allegations and is in ongoing dialogue with the club," a Premier League statement read.

"The League has detailed financial regulations and strong rules in the areas of Academy player recruitment and third-party ownership.

"We are currently investigating these matters and will allow Manchester City every opportunity to explain the context and detail surrounding them."

City were fined 60 million euros (US$67.3 million) and subjected to squad, wage and spending caps in a 2014 settlement agreed with Uefa following a previous breach of the rules.

City manager Pep Guardiola, whose side are currently top of the Premier League, insisted on Friday that the financial probes wouldn't tarnish his legacy.

Guardiola has won the Premier League and two League Cups with City and is chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season.

AFP

Life & Culture

Fifa warns scandal-hit Oceania: Clean-up 'vital for survival'

Spanish Football Federation VP quits in fraud probe

SPL roars into 24th season, but old habits die hard

The ultimate video art retreat

With a boss from hell, it's not just fight or flight

Share just the joy on your big day

Editor's Choice

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

Most Read

1 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
2 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
3 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
4 Restrictions on use of CPF to buy older HDB flats to be relaxed by May
5 Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b

Must Read

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M clinches repeat order for semi rig worth about US$425m from Awilco

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening