Prince Harry and Meghan name baby son Archie

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have named their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple said on their Instagram account.
[LONDON] Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have named their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple said on their Instagram account.

"This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle," the couple said. "The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion."

Earlier, Harry and Meghan appeared before a small group of media at St George's Hall in Windsor castle where they held their wedding reception just under a year ago.

"It's magic - it's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I am really happy," said a beaming Meghan, wearing a white sleeveless coat dress, when asked how she was finding being a new mother.

She said the boy, the seventh-in-line to the British throne who has not yet been publicly named, was calm, had the sweetest temperament and was sleeping well.

Life & Culture

