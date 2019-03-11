You are here

Prodigy star Flint died from hanging: inquest

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 9:00 PM

Keith Flint, the frontman of British rave icons The Prodigy, died as a result of hanging, an inquest heard Monday.
[LONDON] Keith Flint, the frontman of British rave icons The Prodigy, died as a result of hanging, an inquest heard Monday.

The singer, 49, was found dead on March 4 at his home in a village in Essex, northeast of London.

Flint took his own life, according to his Prodigy bandmate Liam Howlett.

Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe told a brief inquest hearing in the Essex capital Chelmsford that a post-mortem examination was carried out on Thursday.

The provisional medical cause of death is hanging, she said, adding that toxicology reports are awaited and the investigation remains open.

"Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious," Ms Chaffe said.

The inquest was adjourned until a full hearing on July 23.

In English law, inquests are held to examine sudden or unexplained deaths.

They set out to determine the identity of the deceased, the place and time of death as well as how the deceased came by their death, but they do not apportion blame.

The Prodigy were one of the most influential acts to emerge from the underground rave scene.

Their biggest hits included "Firestarter" and "Breathe" in 1996 and "Smack My Bitch Up" in 1997, which merged intense dance beats with elements of rap and punk to create energy-driven music.

Newspapers suggested Flint had recently been in private turmoil, having split from his wife. His death came days after he put his farmhouse up for sale.

Flint had taken part in a five-kilometre  local community run in Chelmsford on March 2.

The explosive vocalist may have cut a frightening impression on stage: a frenzied whirlwind of fierce energy with fluorescent, spiked-up hair, manic stare, numerous tattoos and body piercings.

But unlikely figures from across the world of music described him as going out of his way to be amiable.

On Sunday, Howlett thanked people for their tributes to Flint.

"They have really touched us and kept us going this week," he said on the band's Instagram page.

AFP

