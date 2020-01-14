You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Protect 30% of planet by 2030: UN Nature rescue plan

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 6:50 AM

WH_ UN Nature rescue plan _211070.jpg
Thirty per cent of Earth's surface across land and sea should become protected areas by 2030 to ensure the viability of ecosystems essential to human well-being, according to a UN plan released Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Thirty per cent of Earth's surface across land and sea should become protected areas by 2030 to ensure the viability of ecosystems essential to human well-being, according to a UN plan released Monday.

The draft proposal to halt the degradation of Nature and the gathering pace of species loss will be vetted by nearly 200 countries gathering in October for a make-or-break biodiversity summit, the 15th since 1994.

Up to now, UN targets to safeguard or restore ecosystems have failed for lack of political backing, implementation and enforcement.

But the need for action has never been so urgent: last year the first UN "state of Nature" report in two decades found that one million species of plants and animals are threatened with extinction.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Across the board, humanity has been the culprit. Even in recent decades, Homo sapiens have crowded, eaten, poached and poisoned many species to the brink of oblivion, and pushed others over the edge.

SEE ALSO

Why 2020 offers a 'window of opportunity'

Last week, for example, scientists declared the freshwater Chinese paddlefish - which thrived for 200 million years - extinct.

Global warming has also begun to take a toll, with far worse impacts on the not-so-distant horizon, experts say.

"This is an incredibly important year to address the crisis facing Nature and climate," said Costa Rica's energy and environment minister, Carlos Manuel Rodriguez.

"They are two sides of the same coin and we must address both crises aggressively."

The so-called "zero draft" report calls for carving out at least 30 per cent of land and sea areas, with at least 10 per cent under strict protection, to conserve biodiversity hot spots.

The proposed figures are to be negotiated at the UN-led talks, a process similar to the one that yielded the Paris climate treaty.

'PARIS MOMENT' FOR BIODIVERSITY 

Indeed, conservationists hope the October meeting in Kunming, China, will be a "Paris moment" for biodiversity which has received far less attention - and money - than global warming.

Experts and environmentalists welcomed the plan's cornerstone target, but remained sceptical as to whether the political will exists to make sure it is met.

"This is an ambitious proposal," said Aleksandar Rankovic, coordinator for post-2020 international biodiversity governance at IDDRI, and Paris-based environmental policy think tank.

But two previous attempts to set 10-year goals came to naught, he pointed out.

"The zero draft represents a solid step towards a master plan for halting global biodiversity loss in this new decade," said Li Shuo of Greenpeace East Asia.

But the proposal is "thin on the relevant enabling conditions, such as an implementation mechanisms and resource mobilisation."

"Only outlining 'where we need to be' is not enough. We have to equip the vision with 'how do we actually get there'," he added.

Brian O'Donnell, head of Campaign for Nature, approved of the 30 per cent target but wondered what was to become of the rest if only 10 per cent falls "under strict management."

The plan also calls for Nature-based solutions to climate change such reforestation, protecting wetlands and soil restoration, suggesting they could account for "at least 30 per cent of efforts to achieve the Paris Agreement targets" over the next 30 years.

The spread of invasive species, and pollution from pesticides and plastic, should be reduced by 50 per cent by 2030, the proposal suggests.

AFP

Life & Culture

Jay Chou takes fans down memory lane

Joker tops Oscar nominations with 11

Australia faces 'ecological disaster'; several species threatened

'Joker' leads Oscar nominations with 11

UK princes William and Harry denounce 'offensive' newspaper report

Bye, bye London: British fashion star Green makes his Paris debut

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 07:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Visa to buy fintech startup Plaid in US$5.3b deal

[BENGALURU] Visa Inc has agreed to buy privately held financial technology startup Plaid Inc in a US$5.3 billion...

Jan 14, 2020 07:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Chinese banks providing financing for Mexican refinery: ambassador

[MEXICO CITY] Chinese banks are providing US$600 million in financing for the construction of an oil refinery at the...

Jan 14, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US sends home 21 Saudis as probe finds shooting was 'terrorism'

[WASHINGTON] The United States will send home 21 Saudi military trainees after an investigation into the "jihadist"...

Jan 14, 2020 06:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Protests and outrage as Siemens backs Australian mine project

[BERLIN] Environmental activists across the world slammed German engineering conglomerate Siemens on Monday after it...

Jan 14, 2020 06:41 AM
Government & Economy

China defends barring Human Rights Watch head from Hong Kong

[BEIJING] China on Monday defended barring the head of Human Rights Watch from entering Hong Kong, saying non-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly