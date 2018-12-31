You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Putra Cup event raises the pulses

Singapore finishes third in team competition with revamped side minus Greg and Hadi
Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20181231_GRGOLF31_3655274.jpg
Well done, Team Singapore. With a weakened team, Singapore still stood tall, finishing just two shots behind the runners-up Philippines. Therefore, there is potential in the team and what the quartet needs is more exposure to big tournaments, systemic coaching and opportunities to practise and play at the local courses.
PHOTO: SINGAPORE GOLF ASSOCIATION

Singapore

EVERY time golf's Putra Cup comes around, boast and banter about Singapore's magical double triumph in 1967 fill the air.

It was a sensational event for local golf when the Republic won the individual and team titles at the Singapore Island Country Club for the first time

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Partnering UN to fight diseases in resource-poor countries

'Beyond sorry' Ariana Grande cancels Las Vegas concert

China to punish athletic doping as criminal offence: state media

He helped Indonesia through a ‘year of disasters’, while facing his own

Lakers guard Rondo out for a month

Tennis: Nadal 'satisfied' despite post-surgery comeback defeat

Editor's Choice

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

Dec 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysian theme park operator seeks Catalist listing in Singapore

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board
4 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
5 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181229_COVER29OT3T_3654850-1.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Brunch

The new cold war: a long freeze in global ties

BT_20181229_YOIGLS29BWSI_3654830.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply amid slower manufacturing

BT_20181229_SPCANOPY29HDN1_3654762.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Garage

Canopy Power raises the eco element in island paradise resorts

BT_20181229_SHUT29_3654241.jpg
Dec 29, 2018
Government & Economy

US government shutdown likely to extend into 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening