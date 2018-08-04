You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Rappers in Paris airport brawl to remain in custody for a month

Sat, Aug 04, 2018 - 11:46 AM

[CRETEIL, France] Two of France's biggest rap stars were on Friday ordered to spend a month in custody after a brawl between them and their entourages delayed flights and forced a partial shutdown of a Paris airport.

The beef between Booba and Kaaris at Orly airport kicked off on Wednesday in a departures hall packed with holidaymakers, some of whom filmed the incident on their phones as the rivals fought across shelves of perfume and souvenirs at a duty-free store.

A French judge on Friday said "persistent animosity between the two groups" and the risk of further altercations meant the rappers and nine others should remain in detention until the next hearing on September 6.

"What happened is inexcusable, regrettable," Booba said during the hearing, making reference to the travelling families, working people and children who were there at the time.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Kaaris said that "everything is over, everything is calm" now.

The two rappers, who had been due to perform Wednesday evening in Barcelona, have waged a feud over social media where some users mocked the duo and called on them to settle differences through fighting.

Booba, 41, has reportedly fallen out with Kaaris, 38, in the past after failing to support him in a dispute with fellow French artist Rohff.

Rohff was sentenced in November to five years in jail for aggravated assault in a clothes boutique owned by Booba.

Kaaris' lawyers Arash Derambarsh and Yacine Yakouti claim the rapper was "taken aside by Booba, who insulted his child and his wife", before several people "jumped on him".

He added the assailants used perfume and glass bottles as weapons.

Booba's lawyer Yann Le Bras responded by telling BFM TV the video footage showed it was Kaaris and his group whose behaviour had been "very aggressive".

Orly airport said the fight had damaged Orly's image, "endangered the lives of others", and it was lodging a public order complaint after the ruckus forced officials to temporarily shut down the departures hall. Air France has also made a complaint.

Fourteen people were initially placed in police custody on Wednesday afternoon, with two released on Thursday morning.

The detainees face up to seven years in prison and a fine of 100,000 euros (S$158,751).

AFP

Life & Culture

Insead initiation is not hazing, says alumni

In sport, nothing beats being there 'live'

Reaching out to customers

Crypto for real estate

The magic of misheard lyrics

BMW M2 Competition review: On track to improve

Editor's Choice

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

2018-05-24T144356Z_1614312936_RC1CEC09CD10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB posts sparkling Q2 earnings, but CEO expects home loans and home prices to slide

BT_20180804_JLBRUNCH4P1_3521778.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Brunch

The thin green line: sustaining sustainability

Most Read

1 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
2 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 Koalas starve as residents destroy trees to stop bush fires
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

BT_20180804_KRASIA_3522169.jpg
Aug 4, 2018
Real Estate

Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area

2018-07-09T030811Z_1336109224_RC13130F7230_RTRMADP_3_TEMASEK-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme

2018-05-24T144356Z_1614312936_RC1CEC09CD10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB posts sparkling Q2 earnings, but CEO expects home loans and home prices to slide

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening