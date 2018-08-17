You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Rare 'bamboo rat' photographed at Machu Picchu

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 1:25 PM

PERU-ZOOLOGY-RODENT-232613.jpg
A rare rodent species known as a "bamboo rat" that lives around the Inca ruins at Machu Picchu in Peru has resurfaced after a decade of absence and been photographed for the first time.
PHOTO: AFP

[LIMA] A rare rodent species known as a "bamboo rat" that lives around the Inca ruins at Machu Picchu in Peru has resurfaced after a decade of absence and been photographed for the first time.

A specimen of the rodent Dactylomis peruanus was spotted by guards among bamboo trees at the citadel, which is surrounded by a protected area, said the National Service of Natural Protected Areas.

The last time the animal was recorded at Machu Picchu was in 2008.

The bamboo rat lives in subtropical or wet tropical areas, according to Peruvian authorities.

It has also been reported at medium-altitude heights on the slopes of the Andes in northern Bolivia.

In Peru, the animal is on a list of creatures about which little is known because it is seen so rarely.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

'A rare treasure': outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin

Low-carb diet linked to elevated mortality risk: study

Supreme wraparound cover is all over the New York Post

Successful Asians push Crazy Rich Asians

Millennium Hotels, Chelsea FC ink 3-year deal

'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies aged 76

Editor's Choice

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

TLH_3777.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Smaller suppliers can use unaudited financials to bid for govt tenders

BT_20180817_KRSENGKANG175L1U_3534795.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
3 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
4 CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m
5 Hot stock: ThaiBev hits 2.5-year intraday low after disappointing Q3 results
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-05-14T054401Z_1310621133_RC14C2397C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TRADE.JPG
Aug 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Volatile pharma drives Singapore non-oil exports up 11.8% in July to beat forecasts

BT_20180817_ABAFRICA_3534533.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Startups

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

cs-generic-ShentonWay03.jpg
Aug 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CDL, Stratech, GRP, Keong Hong, Mencast, 8Telecom 

Aug 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Starhill Global Reit upgraded to 'buy' by OCBC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening