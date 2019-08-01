You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Reagan made racist remarks in taped conversation with Nixon

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 12:01 AM

doc76gnaj16812wyfu4kuu_doc75ju95gdm3c1o18c6yu.jpg
Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands with U.S. President Ronald Reagan during a ceremony to honor her visit to the West Coast of the United States, in Santa Barbara, California, U.S., February 23, 1983. The then-California governor made racist remarks about Africans, calling them "monkeys" in a newly-discovered taped conversation with US president Richard Nixon.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON]  Then-California governor Ronald Reagan made racist remarks about Africans, calling them "monkeys" in a newly-discovered taped conversation with US president Richard Nixon.

The tape of the October 1971 phone call was unearthed by Tim Naftali, former director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, and his findings were published online on Wednesday in The Atlantic magazine.

The tape is of a call Reagan placed to Nixon after the United Nations voted to recognise the People's Republic of China.

Reagan, who went on to win the presidency in 1980, was an ardent defender of Taiwan and called Nixon to vent his anger at the African nations which defied the United States and voted at the UN to grant recognition to the People's Republic.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the call, Reagan criticises the African countries which sided against the United States.

"Last night, I tell you, to watch that thing on television as I did," Reagan said.

"Yeah," Nixon said.

Reagan continued: "To see those, those monkeys from those African countries - damn them, they're still uncomfortable wearing shoes!"

Nixon responds with a huge guffaw and went on to gleefully repeat Reagan's remarks in other taped conversations with his advisers.

Mr Naftali, who is now an associate professor at New York University, said the portion of the tape containing Reagan's remarks was initially withheld to protect his privacy but the complete version was released by the National Archives two weeks ago.

President Donald Trump has been accused of repeatedly making racist remarks and was rebuked recently by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives over "racist comments" he made about four minority Democratic lawmakers.

AFP

Life & Culture

In dragons vs. tourists fight, Indonesian villagers to lose out

Security, heat and lawsuits -- the story of European football clubs in Asia

Korngold's rarely heard opera hints at his future in Hollywood

ST Telemedia marks 25 years with scholarships for disadvantaged Singapore students

Dubai ruler's wife applies for UK forced marriage protection order

Money FM podcast: Putting action behind dreams

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_sembcorp_300752.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Must Read

file735tflcjahi131juwcn9.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Finland's Neste expands Singapore refinery as it taps renewable growth

doc76gi9l56dwy57z1dri_doc757onn9kimczfon5e8p.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_manufacture_310767.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing sentiment dives, services less optimistic: surveys

nz_hdb_310755.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Further drop in housing loans but business lending, total loans rise in June: MAS data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly