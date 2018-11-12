Recognising unsung heroes for their work

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
OFTEN overlooked and their efforts less noticed, cleaning professionals are the unsung heroes in keeping Singapore, the Garden City, spick and span.
In recognition of their efforts, German family-owned producer of cleaning machinery Karcher
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg