You are here

Home > Life & Culture
TAKING HEART

Recognising unsung heroes for their work

Campaign to show appreciation and encourage global recognition of the cleaning profession
Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

BT_20181112_NSKARCHER12_3614104.jpg
Vincent Sim (left), Karcher Singapore general manager, with cleaning professionals who were invited to the inaugural "Thank Your Cleaner Day" in Singapore, held in conjunction with Karcher's 25th anniversary here at the Singapore Zoo on Oct 27.
PHOTO: KARCHER SINGAPORE

Singapore

OFTEN overlooked and their efforts less noticed, cleaning professionals are the unsung heroes in keeping Singapore, the Garden City, spick and span.

In recognition of their efforts, German family-owned producer of cleaning machinery Karcher

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Netball Hall of Fame and M1 raise S$50k for charity

Going solo: Ohitorisama or the Japanese art of doing it alone

China cracks down on celebrity hype and fake click-through rates

Lighting up a tribute to those who give

The mad dash to find a cybersecurity force

Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares jump 8% in early trading after posting 46% rise in Q3 profits
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_creditcards_121118_25.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Startups

E-wallets yet to change payment habits in Singapore: Worldpay report

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_SGX_121118_24.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SGX, Oxley, Gaylin, Federal International (2000), Valuetronics

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening