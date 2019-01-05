You are here

MANAGEMENT UNLEASHED

Refreshing your people management style

Bosses should view employees as partners in an adventure to make the world a better place for everyone
Sat, Jan 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190105_JOHN5_3660056.jpg
Yellow-vest protestors gather in Paris during New Year's Celebration. Similar uprisings worldwide demonstrate people's discontent with a system that has for too long repressed human spirits.
PHOTO: AFP

PREVIOUSLY, management worked on the principle that people perform best when they are organised. On production lines, in military establishments, for worldwide logistics, this remains the case. Order created by hierarchy is simple, easily understood and clearly accountable. It depends on

