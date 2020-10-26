You are here

Relieved to be back at the gym, but is it safe?

Gyms in New York were allowed to reopen on Sept 2, but lingering concerns about indoor workouts mean many may not endure
Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

The gyms must comply with a long list of regulations. Masks are mandatory, even during the most strenuous workouts. Only one-third of normal occupancy is allowed. And everyone must clean, and clean and clean over and over again.
New York

THE coronavirus has made a routine trip to the gym feel like a health threat. Many epidemiologists consider gyms to be among the highest-risk environments, and they were some of the last businesses to reopen in New York City in early September.

Now gyms must comply with a...

