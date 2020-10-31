Revamping classic cocktails

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
CRAFT cocktails don't have to be mysterious or intimidating. Revamp on Tanjong Pagar Road serves creative twists on the classics, demystified with clear naming and a dual axis guide for the indecisive. If you're after a light, daytime drink, try the Honey Umeshu Martini; for a rich end to the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes