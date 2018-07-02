Running for a good cause

Mr Frederick Chui (right), senior vice- president, global data sales and presales of PCCW Global, presenting a cheque to Mr Anson Quek, chief executive officer, Make-A-Wish Singapore, just before the race flag-off.

WEDNESDAY morning at Silver Leaf, Gardens by the Bay, was abuzz with activity.

More than 800 runners and corporate sponsors participated in the annual 5km PCCW Global Charity Run 2018 and managed to raise S$45,000 for Make-A-Wish Singapore, a charitable foundation focused on granting the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions.

CEO of Make-A-Wish Singapore, Anson Quek, said: "Studies have shown that children who have their wishes granted are able to build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight an illness. PCCW Global has been a strong supporter of Make-A-Wish Singapore and the funds raised will be channelled into fulfilling as many wishes as possible."

The run is a premier event on the calendar of Hong Kong's telecommunications service provider with regional centres in countries such as Singapore, China, and Korea.

Frederick Chui, senior vice-president, data sales of PCCW Global, said: "I am awed by the number of familiar faces who support this cause every year . . . our staff are also becoming healthier with all the training they put in for the run."

Assistant vice-president of PCCW Global, Rainbow Chow, who flew in from Hong Kong just for the run, said that she had been training frequently on weekday mornings and she noticed that she felt invigorated throughout the day.

Race participant Mae Chong agreed and said: "It feels good to have started the day with a morning run. Even better, because we as runners have played a part in helping the dreams of critically ill children come true."