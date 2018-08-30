You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Ryan Gosling took flying lessons for new astronaut film First Man

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 7:03 AM

nz-Ryan-300818.jpg
Hollywood star Ryan Gosling said on Wednesday that he tried to learn to fly to play astronaut Neil Armstrong in an emotional new biopic about the strong but silent space hero.
PHOTO: AFP

[VENICE] Hollywood star Ryan Gosling said on Wednesday that he tried to learn to fly to play astronaut Neil Armstrong in an emotional new biopic about the strong but silent space hero.

The Canadian actor renewed his Oscar-winning partnership with La La Land director Damien Chazelle for First Man, which tells how Armstrong overcame tragedy after tragedy to become the first man to walk on the moon.

Gosling revealed how he took flying lessons so he could get inside the mind of the engineer and test pilot as the film opened the Venice film festival.

"I thought what I should do was learn how to fly. Neil could fly before he could drive. But not too long in when the instructor asked me to take the plane into a controlled stall, I thought 'this is a terrible idea'," the actor told reporters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There was a reason why Neil Armstrong was destined to be one of the best pilots of all time and I'm not."

"There was something very different about him and a lot of other astronauts," Gosling said.

It took a "certain breed of person to get into a plane that has never been flown before and push it to its breaking point for the sole purpose of furthering our knowledge of aeronautics".

Mr Chazelle, who is half French and half Canadian, said the astronauts were universal heroes.

"When I first saw a Gemini I thought it was just part of the spacecraft - but it was the whole thing. I wanted to capture how terrifying it felt searching in the void of space in flying tin cans."

Gosling, 37, and Australian co-star Jason Clarke paid tribute to the courage of the astronauts, admitting that just grappling with the claustrophobia of the space capsules was enough for them.

"The crew created capsules that were too authentic," said Clarke. "It was a kind of meltdown. We had a seriously hard time sitting in the capsule locked in our space suits with three levels of doors closing on you."

British star Claire Foy, who played Armstrong's late wife Janet, said the film owed a "huge debt" to Armstrong's sons and his late widow Janet, who helped vet the script and met the actors.

Asked what he looks for in a director, Gosling joked: "Good hair. A strong head of hair is important. And Damien (Chazelle) is half-Canadian, so that helps as well."

AFP

Life & Culture

Aretha Franklin's fans say goodbye

At 106, Roberta McCain has outlived her son

Bees swarm Times Square hot dog stand

Cliff Richard to release first album of new material in 14 years

Dancing in the moonlight

Non-profit firm Ashoka names 'changemakers'

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

SINGAPORE-ASEAN-TRADE-044929.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP trade deal could be delivered by year-end: PM Lee

BT_20180830_ASEAN2_3546862.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean service providers, exporters to gain from new agreements

BT_20180830_JAPANESE_3546958.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Stocks

Record 3.9t yen selloff so far this year weighing on Japan's bourse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening