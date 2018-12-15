Merry Grinchmas, ethically speaking

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
ONCE, there was a chicken named Colin. At least, there was one on an episode in Portlandia - an American sitcom that parodied the hipster life in Portland for absurdist theatrics.
The sketch centred on a couple at dinner, grilling the waiter about how the chicken had been treated on its
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg