My Fair Lady comes a loverly circle

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SHE was rather confused. Not Eliza Doolittle, mind, but another fair lady who had come to watch the musical re-staged 25 years after its last appearance on Broadway.
Turning to me at the end of the musical, she asked why in the final scene, Eliza, the female protagonist in My Fair Lady,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg