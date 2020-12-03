You are here

TAKING HEART

Season of Giving kicks off with SG Cares Giving Week 2020

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Shopee is encouraging users to give back to the SG Cares Giving Week Fund through its popular game, Shopee Farm.
PHOTO: SHOPEE

Singapore

Gardens by the Bay - Check
Resorts World Sentosa - Check
Staycation - Check

IF your to-do/visit list during this period looks something like that, you may want to consider donating your SingaporeRediscover Vouchers (SRV) to a meaningful cause.

As an authorised booking partner of SRV, Trip.com will embark on this initiative through which Singaporeans may donate products bought using their SingaporeRediscovers Vouchers - such as attractions or tours tickets - to specific local beneficiary groups, which include youths from Boys' Town thatwill allow the beneficiaries to visit and enjoy a meaningful experience at the attraction.

This initiative is part of SG Cares Giving Week 2020 which spans from Dec 1-7.

For the first time, the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) has partnered the SG Cares Office and the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) to jointly organise this annual national movement.

Themed The Best Week Ever, SG Cares Giving Week celebrates giving in all forms and hopes to rally the people, organisations and leaders in Singapore to come together to help those in need. More than 200 organisations and partners have answered the call.

Guest of Honour President Halimah Yacob, at the launch of the SG Cares Giving Week on Tuesday, said: "Through this year's SG Cares Giving Week, I hope we can highlight the collective efforts of individuals, businesses and organisations that have been working together to build a Singapore that cares. As we enter the festive season, let us not forget to keep the giving and caring spirit at the centre of it all. Together, we can make greater impact in helping the vulnerable groups in our society."

The president was joined by Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law, at the hybrid launch event that was streamed to the public on the Giving Week Facebook page and the City of Good YouTube channel.

Mr Tong said: "Through the SG Cares Giving Week, we are working together with partners from various segments of Singapore's society to create a bigger impact. Over 200 organisations and partners have come on board to give, donate or volunteer, and I thank them for their support. I urge all Singaporeans to continue spreading this spirit of SG Cares to people around us. Together, we can tide over this pandemic and build the society we want for our future generations." Some other organisations involved include Singapore Airlines and Shopee, who is encouraging users to give back to the SG Cares Giving Week Fund through its popular game, Shopee Farm.

