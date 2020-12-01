You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Secret to George Clooney's hair? The Flowbee

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 7:13 AM

nz_clooney_011235.jpg
Pandemic hair getting out of control? Take a tip from George Clooney: the Hollywood style icon has revealed he trims his signature silver locks with a Flowbee - a quirky home-styling device that attaches to a vacuum cleaner.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Pandemic hair getting out of control? Take a tip from George Clooney: the Hollywood style icon has revealed he trims his signature silver locks with a Flowbee - a quirky home-styling device that attaches to a vacuum cleaner.

The Flowbee has long been the butt of jokes since it appeared on late-night television infomercials in the late 1980s.

But in promoting his new movie, The Midnight Sky, Clooney, 59, disclosed he was a long-time fan of the much-mocked gadget, when asked during a CBS interview if he had been cutting his own hair during the coronavirus lockdown.

"I've been cutting my own hair for 25 years," said the Oscar-winner, whose name is synonymous with red-carpet glamour. "My hair's really like straw, and so it's easy to cut. You can't really make too many mistakes." "So, years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee, which when we were -" he said, at which point his stunned interviewer broke in with: "You did not!"

The Flowbee cuts hair and sucks up the clippings at the same time, which has led to its use by astronauts on long-haul space missions in the past.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It retails for around US$50, and the company that makes it saw sales spike at the beginning of the pandemic earlier this year, as hairdressing salons were forced to shut their doors and millions of people stayed home.

And sales are likely to go up again after Clooney enthused in the interview, "Listen, man, it works!"

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

UOB raises S$75,000 for charity through virtual run-walk event

The Croods 2 leads sluggish Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Sotheby's and Christie's look to luxury as a coronavirus antidote

Monolith mystery deepens as Utah desert object vanishes

Maradona's surgeon responds tearfully to investigation into star's death

Keppel Corporation donates S$2m towards new NKF dialysis centre

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

WHO says 'will do everything' to find Covid-19 origins

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization insisted on Monday it would do everything possible to find the animal origins...

Dec 1, 2020 07:06 AM
Consumer

US 'Cyber Monday' sales at record-setting pace

[SAN FRANCISCO] Online deals for gadgets, games, wine and clothes put "Cyber Monday" sales on track for record...

Dec 1, 2020 07:03 AM
Transport

GM won't take stake in electric-truck startup Nikola

[NEW YORK] General Motors terminated a transaction to take a stake in Nikola, but reached a preliminary agreement to...

Dec 1, 2020 07:00 AM
Garage

Facebook buys online customer service startup Kustomer

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday announced it is buying a startup specialising in helping businesses interact with...

Dec 1, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon surges to 12-year high

[SAO PAULO] Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon surged again over the past year, hitting a 12-year high, according...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

HDB to build diverse flat types, keep prices affordable in prime locations

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

Prudential, SkillsFuture Singapore team up to accelerate skills development for SMEs

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for