Senior state counsel named Berita Harian Achiever of the Year

MOHAMED Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir, the deputy chief prosecutor and senior state counsel at the Attorney-General's Chambers, was on Wednesday named the 22nd Berita Harian Achiever of the Year.

In a statement, Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes the Malay-language daily, said the award is another recognition of Mr Faizal's "extensive involvement" in the field of education, where he gives back passionately to various organisations, including the Singapore Mediation Centre, Mendaki and his alma maters, Bedok View Secondary School and Tampines Junior College.

Mr Faizal, who graduated from the National University of Singapore and Harvard Law School, also won the President's Award for Youth in 2015 and was inducted as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum the following year.

Berita Harian editor Saat Abdul Rahman said the newspaper celebrates Mr Faizal "not only because of his achievement as the only Malay/Muslim Senior Counsel in Singapore, but his contributions to the community as well.

"These include serving on several committees and advocating various education-related initiatives. He comes from a humble background, and his achievements make him an excellent role model - not only to the Malay/Muslim community but also to all Singaporeans."

Separately, national footballer Ikhsan Fandi,a son of former Singapore striker Fandi Ahmad, received the Young Achiever of the Year award.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam presented the award to Mr Faizal at a ceremony. Mr Ikhsan was not present as he is playing for a Norwegian football club; his sister Iman received the award on his behalf.

This year's winners were picked by a panel of four judges from the Malay/Muslim community in Singapore and chaired by former Speaker of Parliament Abdullah Tarmugi. The other three judges were Mr Saat, the deputy medical director of Raffles Medical Group and BH Achiever of the Year 2013 Abdul Razakjr, and Suhaimi Rafdi, senior director of People's Association and BH Achiever of the Year 2012.