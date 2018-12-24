Seniors enjoy a festive afternoon of fun and games

Get our introductory offer at only
TSMP Law Corporation (TSMP) spread the festive cheer by holding a Christmas party for around 200 residents at St Theresa's Home on Dec 17.
The party saw the residents, together with 40 staff members from TSMP, participating in activities that included games and art.
