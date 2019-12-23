You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Sensual obsessive' fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 10:02 AM

AK_eu_2312.jpg
French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro, who described himself as a "sensual obsessive", has died in Paris at the age of 86, his family told AFP on Sunday.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro, who described himself as a "sensual obsessive", has died in Paris at the age of 86, his family told AFP on Sunday.

Mr Ungaro, who retired from fashion in 2004, died on Saturday after two years in a "weakened" state of health, a family member said.

He was born in Aix-en-Province in southern France in 1933 to a family of Italian immigrants, and moved at the tender age of 22 to Paris, where he was trained by Spanish couturier Cristobal Balenciaga before launching his own label nine years later.

He quickly imposed his own colourful style on the world of fashion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"One should not wear a dress, one should live in it," said the man who regarded his life's work as a craft.

SEE ALSO

The Rise Of Conscious Fashion

Mr Ungaro was the second of six children, his father a tailor. Mr Ungaro would later say he had learned the basics from his father and from Balenciaga.

In 1965, with a handful of female workers, he opened his own fashion house on Avenue Mac-Mahon in the 17th arrondissement of Paris.

At Ungaro, "sensuality is everywhere", his friend, the writer Christine Orban, observed in a biography.

"A simple sweater, by the softness of its material, calls for a caress; a dress is cut to move, accompany the body in its movements, show and conceal: because it loves women, Emanuel knows the limits of male tolerance - he will create a garment too beautiful to be torn off, but clever enough to suggest to take it off with tenderness".

'DARED TO BE DIFFERENT'

Throughout his long career, Mr Ungaro dressed a host of film stars including Gena Rowlands, Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Adjani - as well as his friend, actress Anouk Aimee.

On its website, the House of Emanuel Ungaro describes its founder as someone who "dared to be different, combining unexpected yet sensual clashes of bright colours and prints with beautiful draping".

He made a name, it said, by "anticipating trends and reminding women of their power of seduction via his richly embellished designs".

In 1968, in parallel with his haute couture range, Mr Ungaro entered the ready-to-wear market with a woman's line, followed a few years later by one for men.

Over the years, he built an empire that also extends into perfumes, shoes, and designer glasses.

His label was bought in 1996 by the Ferragamo family.

Married and father to a daughter, Mr Ungaro started to distance himself from fashion in 2001, leaving the artistic direction of his ready-to-wear and accessories businesses to his main collaborator, Giambattista Valli.

He continued designing collections for a few more years, but officially retired in 2004 stating the world of haute couture no longer matched "the expectations of today's women".

AFP

Life & Culture

Over a dozen injured in southern Philippines bombings

The Nurturing Co raises S$200,000 in seed round

Israeli museum explains the emojis of ancient Egypt

Once picture-perfect, Valparaiso bears scars of Chile protests

Star Wars instalment battles to US$40m domestic opening night

ViacomCBS to purchase stake in Miramax from Bein for US$375m

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 10:12 AM
Stocks

S Korea: Stocks flat as trade optimism offsets profit-taking; won steady

[SEOUL] South Korean shares were flat on Monday, as losses on profit booking after a recent rally were capped by...

Dec 23, 2019 10:08 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong braces for protests over Christmas holidays

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong is gearing up for demonstrations over Christmas week with protesters planning events in...

Dec 23, 2019 10:06 AM
Government & Economy

China to cut tariffs on goods including pork, tech items

[BEIJING] The Chinese government said it will cut import tariffs for goods including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals,...

Dec 23, 2019 09:55 AM
Life & Culture

Over a dozen injured in southern Philippines bombings

[MANILA] A series of explosions on Sunday night rocked a southern Philippine city known for Islamic State-linked...

Dec 23, 2019 09:50 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares started on the front foot Monday morning, building on last week's gains as the positive...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly